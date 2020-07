The film's now-infamous besties, Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport , sport a series of unforgettable lewks that are each amplified by their profound hair-accessory choices. (Honorable mention still goes to Cher's clean blowout in the opening scene — talk about [hair]rollin' with the homies.) And, as if we'd pass up an opportunity for rescreening the classic, we did a deep dive into every single accessorized item from its 100-minute runtime and pulled out the nine best.