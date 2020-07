Season one introduced us to the dysfunctional Hargreeves, a family composed of adopted siblings gifted with superhuman abilities . They don't exactly get along — being raised to be a team of crimefighters instead of a happy family will do that to ya — but the once estranged siblings reunited for the first time in years after the death of their strict father. The sudden reappearance of their presumed-dead brother Five (Aidan Gallagher) at the funeral throws the heroes for a loop, sending them on a mission to discover how and why he's materialized again.