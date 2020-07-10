Normally, you only have to prevent the end of the world once in order to save the day, but fans of The Umbrella Academy know that the lives of the Hargreeve siblings are anything but normal. In the upcoming second season of the Netflix original series, the founding class of the Umbrella Academy will once again team up to stop the apocalypse, and chaos will ensue.
Season one introduced us to the dysfunctional Hargreeves, a family composed of adopted siblings gifted with superhuman abilities. They don't exactly get along — being raised to be a team of crimefighters instead of a happy family will do that to ya — but the once estranged siblings reunited for the first time in years after the death of their strict father. The sudden reappearance of their presumed-dead brother Five (Aidan Gallagher) at the funeral throws the heroes for a loop, sending them on a mission to discover how and why he's materialised again.
Advertisement
After narrowly avoiding the total destruction of the Earth via time travel, the super siblings are dropped into the year 1963 on an alternate timeline in which the world is still on the path to annihilation.
"First off, I want to say that we brought the end of the world back with us," Five tells his siblings in the trailer.
"Oh my God, again?" whines resident weirdo Klaus (Robert Sheehan). "My cult is going to be so pissed — I told them we had till 2019!"
They're all living very different lives in their new reality: Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) has joined the Civil Rights Movement, Vanya (Ellen Page) might have a kid, Diego (David Castañeda) has been locked away in a mental institution, Luther (Tom Hopper) is moonlighting as a boxer, and Klaus is enjoying his cushy life as a cult leader with the reluctant support of his ghost brother Ben (Justin H. Min).
Meanwhile, Five is doing his very best to outrun The Commission, the dangerous time traveling agency that the Umbrella Academy shifted with their attempt to save the world. And the secret organisation has sent three mysterious assassins after the slick-mouthed preteen to prevent him and his siblings from messing with the timeline once again.
Stopping the apocalypse (for a second time) won't be easy, but if anyone can save the world, it's the Umbrella Academy. It's kind of what they do.
The full second season of The Umbrella Academy will be available for streaming on July 31.