Tie-Dye Face Masks & Other Scores From Everlane’s 100% Human Line

We are all about finding opportunities to do some good with our shopping habits by making smart purchases from brands that give back. An on-our-radar company that's been making such charitable contributions an authentic part of its business model: Everlane. Its 100% Human collection directly supports the fight for human rights organizations like the ACLU and Equality Now . Having debuted back in 2017 with basics from tees to hoodies, the San Francisco-based brand most recently unveiled a line of non-medical cloth face masks — including a brand-new, tie-dye-style five-pack that's all but guaranteed to sell out.