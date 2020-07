Flame Print Is 2020’s Most Popular (& Relevant) Trend

"Fire for me is both grand and scary," she says of what inspired her use of the print. "Almost everything we fear, we are somehow attracted to." The first time she saw it sartorially was in a 1997 spread in Dazed called “Highly Flammable,” she says. "The model was wearing clothes literally on fire, and she was kind of on fire, too. I immediately felt how relatable translating that idea into a print could be if done right, where the flames were digitally printed and realistic, as if your dress was actually on fire."