Police Pepper Sprayed Queer Liberation Protestors. It Only Strengthened The Movement.

Queer justice movements have long held overlapping interests with movements for Black empowerment , dating back to the Black Panthers and their collaboration with the Queer Liberation Front in the 1960s. This year’s pride celebration, which took place during the same month that marches and rallies for the Black lives taken by police have disrupted life in every corner of the city, brought with it a new opportunity for intersectional allyship. This served as yet another awakening moment for protestors who are fighting to abolish police in favor of new security systems — a movement that does not seem to be slowing even in the fact of tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray.