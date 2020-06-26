The Joy & Rage of Being Black In Fandom Right Now

There's that excuse of ‘so-and-so is not from this country, so they don't know about certain issues,’ but this is proving that, in fact, they do. The whole world is hearing Black cries right now. The entire world is awake.
Zina loves the Marvel and DC franchises, but when she began to write critically about their fandoms in 2012, she found that “whenever I would say ‘this thing is anti-Black’ — like how Black female characters are treated or how the Marvel fandom literally went, ‘Oh, what if we made Wakanda a vacation spot for all the white characters?’ — I was accused of being a bully and ‘segregating’ the fandom. It was messed up.” She also loves Star Wars and documented a lengthy campaign of racist and defamatory harassment waged on John Boyega (an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement) earlier this year by fans of the romantic relationship between characters Rey and Kylo Ren.
It’s so weird that Star Wars fans can’t understand John Boyega’s protest. Star Wars is literally all about a generations-long resistance to a militarized, systematic oppressor. Do white people pay any real attention to what they consume?— @CJLuxureeee on IG (@HeyMrsJay) June 1, 2020
some of y’all are uncomfortable bc you can’t talk about your faves while others are uncomfortable bc their people are being murdered,, think about that— dino⇆kia (@taeileechan) May 31, 2020
used to joke about this picture a lot, but in all seriousness this is how it looks at every show i go to. all it takes is ONE racist and suddenly i feel incredibly outnumbered and helpless. if you are on my side you have to be LOUD and PUBLIC about it. white allies i (!!!) need u pic.twitter.com/rOVNzQ0fRl— and i, uh... (@aniyamaine) May 28, 2020