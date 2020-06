No One In Jojo’s Bachelorette Cast Was Who We Thought They Were Back In 2016

In addition to these fine and not-so-fine gentlemen, there are some other guys from JoJo's season who stayed in fans' minds following the series, but did things that were either not shocking or that were in line with who they seemed to be on the show. For instance, Chase McNary dated Tomi Lahren — weird, yes, but we weren't made to expect he wouldn't do that. Runner-up Robby Hayes went on Bachelor in Paradise, started a tumultuous relationship with Amanda Stanton , appeared on Vanderpump Rules , and now stars on the MTV series Siesta Key — all sounds about right. Daniel Maguire went on BiP and still acted pretty bizarre and passionately Canadian. Derek also joined the show and still seemed pretty nice.