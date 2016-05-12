It's time to meet the men vying for the JoJo Fletcher's heart this season on The Bachelorette. That means it's also time to curl up in a ball and weep for mankind. Yes, the contestant bios for the 12th season of the highly watchable, always troubling, franchise are out.
Look, we know that there's probably a lot more to any human than what's presented in a questionnaire meant to draw viewers to a reality show. Regardless, there's A LOT to unpack here. What does it mean that multiple men list Her as one of their favorite movies? Are they looking for a sexy-voiced operating system instead of a real woman? But this is not the time for psychoanalytic study. For now, we just want to highlight the questionnaire answers that made us recoil. (We decided to reserve judgment on their choices in movies, but we see you, guy who loves Hook.)
Come on this exasperating journey with us. The season starts May 23.
Look, we know that there's probably a lot more to any human than what's presented in a questionnaire meant to draw viewers to a reality show. Regardless, there's A LOT to unpack here. What does it mean that multiple men list Her as one of their favorite movies? Are they looking for a sexy-voiced operating system instead of a real woman? But this is not the time for psychoanalytic study. For now, we just want to highlight the questionnaire answers that made us recoil. (We decided to reserve judgment on their choices in movies, but we see you, guy who loves Hook.)
Come on this exasperating journey with us. The season starts May 23.