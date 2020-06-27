It’s November 4, 2019. Martha wakes up, sweaty — and she has bangs. They’re a little scraggly and her hair is longer than chic Martha’s, though, signaling this is a third Martha. She goes downstairs to the kitchen, where Mikkel Nielsen is sitting at the table. “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher is aptly playing in the background. Katharina Nielsen (who is now sporting glasses and some chic center-parted bangs of her own) tells Martha that Mikkel has been having “the same nightmares.” Martha teases Mikkel that maybe it wasn’t a dream, “maybe none of us are real.” (Are you real, Martha?) The lights keep flickering as Martha and Mikkel have breakfast.

