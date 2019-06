Where The End Of Dark Season 2 Leaves Us

Adult Jonas goes over to the Nielson house in an attempt to save teen Magnus, Franziska, and Bartosz. They’ve never seen adult Jonas before, but Bartosz recognizes him, probably from Noah’s description, and says that all of this is Jonas’s fault. Jonas agrees. He gets out the time machine, and it seems they make it out of 2020 just in time to survive the apocalypse. They likely go back to the past, maybe 1921. Given the age difference between Jonas and the rest of the group, it seems possible that they will now age into the older versions of themselves that we saw at the Sic Mundus church: elderly Adam, and middle aged Magnus and Franziska. We don’t know what happens to Bartosz, although it seems likely that he is the man we saw at the beginning of the season who was hacked to death by young Noah.