R29 Binge Club: Netflix's Dark Season 2 Recap

Imagine a show about a brooding male lead whose confusion about his true parentage — caused by his father, who died before telling him the truth — causes him to develop feelings for his aunt. Shockingly, that show is NOT Game of Thrones, but Netflix’s German sci-fi mystery box original Dark. The comparisons to Westeros basically end with the inadvertent incest; Dark is more commonly compared to Stranger Things, and it also shares some DNA with Chernobyl, as well as some of the philosophical weight of The Good Place.
Dark deals with time travel, which allows characters with necessary knowledge (or bad luck) to travel 33 years into the past or future. Season 1 began in 2019, and eventually introduced us to timelines in 1986 and 1953. If you haven’t seen the first season of Dark, you may want to stop reading here and catch up (or get acquainted with the Wikipedia page).
When we last left the fictional German town of Winden, several people from the 2019 timeline were missing: Mikkel (stuck in 1986), Erik and Yasin (murdered and left in 1953). Ulrich (incarcerated in 1953 for attempting to murder Helge), and Helge (went to 1986 voluntarily, but didn’t return). Jonas, our brooding male lead, accidentally traveled to a post-apocalyptic 2052 and was captured by an unknown group.
Season 2 has a lot of questions to answer: what time is mysterious scary priest Noah from? What is his goal? What is Claudia’s goal, and how did she become a time travel expert? Do these characters have any agency, or are they entirely controlled by the past and future? Well, let’s get into it.
Episode 1, “Beginnings and Endings”
In true Dark fashion, the season kicks off with a Nietzsche quote and a very cold open — two characters we’ve never seen before, in a year we’ve never visited before: 1921. It’s June 21, which means that about seven months have passed in all the timelines we saw last season. The two characters are working in the caves with pickaxes. One worker appears to be in his late thirties, and he looks suspiciously like Bartosz, a 2019 teen who we last saw teaming up with Noah. The other one is younger, maybe 20, and questioning the older worker’s belief in someone named Adam.
The older man realizes that the younger one has been sent by Adam for a purpose, and encourages him to question Adam. We learn that the younger man is Noah. The older man sits calmly as young Noah hacks him to death with his axe.
The scene cuts away to adult Noah, in his priest look, as we’ve seen him before. He’s staring at his omniscient notebook. The camera focuses on a page that says, “June 27 2020: Beginning of the last cycle.”
Jonas awakes with a start, per usual, this time because he had a nightmare he was having sex with Martha, who is both his crush and his aunt. It’s still post-apocalypse, and he’s in his mother’s abandoned house. He scavenges around Winden, although it’s unclear what for. Jonas sees no one, and everything is broken down, overgrown. Down in Helge’s shed, Jonas has a conspiracy wall full of photos and connecting strings. He listens to tape recordings of Claudia talking about surviving of the apocalypse on June 27, 2020, and how something called the “God particle” may be able to help .
Flashback to June 21, 2020: six days until the apocalypse. Hannah listens to a radio broadcast about the six missing citizens of Winden. Regina is in treatment for her breast cancer.
A newcomer named Clausen leads a town meeting about the missing persons, saying he is now in charge of the task force to solve these cases. Erik’s dad is not impressed that the “task force” is actually just Clausen and Charlotte.
Finally, some good news: pretty Franziska and hapless cutie Magnus are still together! His hair is longer and hers looks redder. They seem to be helping each other through all their family drama, but Franziska is still keeping a secret, and Magnus continues to follow her.
Katharina is having a tough time with the disappearance of her son and husband. She walks through the forest looking crazed, and starts to explore the caves.
Back in 2053, Jonas makes his way past a wall with radiation warning and into a graveyard that looks hastily populated with wooden crosses — all the people who died on June 27, 2020. Aleksander Tiedemann’s grave is shown, as well as Martha’s. Jonas stops at his father’s grave, which reveals that today is the anniversary of Michael’s death.
In 2020, Martha rides her bike to meet Bartosz. They awkwardly break up, mutually, and he wonders if it’s because of Jonas. Martha bristles at the suggestion, reminding Bartosz that they never see each other, and that he hides things from her. After Martha leaves, Bartosz gets a text from an unknown number that says “this evening,” and looks frightened
Aleksander gives a speech at the power plant about how great nuclear power is, as he announces that the plant in Winden will be shut down in six days. Unsurprisingly, that is the day of the apocalypse.
A sweaty looking Hannah opens up her blackmail box, which contains Aleksander’s old passport and gun. She points the gun outward, then at her throat. She’s interrupted by the elder Jonas, one that she’s never seen and doesn’t recognize. She’s suspicious, so he shows her the scar on his arm, the oil stain on the floor. She has trouble wrapping her mind around the time travel thing, but is very relieved and happy to see Jonas.
Older Noah pep talks younger Noah about the axe murder he committed, telling him he’s taken his first steps, and Adam would be proud.
In 2053, Jonas witnesses a hanging, presided over by a woman who signs — an older Elisabeth. One of the men being hanged is saying he wants to see God. Elisabeth signs, “No one can enter the dead zone. Those who try will be punished by death.” The guard who is translating is the same one who knocked out Jonas at the end of season 1. “Sic mundus creatus est!” she chants, and the crowd chants back.
After the hanging, Elisabeth approaches Jonas. “Where were you?” she demands. She seems to be in charge of this post-apocalyptic society. Elisabeth wants Jonas to work on the portal, while Jonas wants to try to stop the apocalypse.
In 2020, Elisabeth is asking about her great-grandfather, HG Tannhaus. Peter reveals that Charlotte never really knew her parents, and that she was raised by HG.
Clausen grills Charlotte about Ulrich, but she reveals very little.
Martha discovers Ulrich’s old files, which Katherina has been looking through.
An old man with heavy facial scarring talks to Noah. He asks about Bartosz, tells him that the apocalypse has to happen, and instructs him to find the missing pages from the omniscient notebook. A woman comes into the room and addresses the old man as Adam.
After apparent months of spying, Magnus finally discovers who Franziska is communicating with when she puts things in the tin on the railroad tracks — it’s the trans sex worker her dad had been seeing. Magnus doesn’t know her, so he follows her to her camper and comes in. She explains her pricing menu, and he runs away, freaked out.
Elisabeth finds a photo in HG’s book, and identifies one of the men in it as Noah. Magnus joins Martha in going through their parents’ files. Bartosz goes into the cave with Noah.
Woller, the man with the eye patch who works at the police station, visits the trans sex worker, whose name we still don’t know, and it’s implied that the two are siblings.
Charlotte and Peter have teamed up, and are using Helge’s shed as a place to develop theories about what is going on.
Jonas, armed with his flashlight that looks like a kettlebell and his radiation detector, makes his way to the power plant, and sees a large, unwieldy blob, that appears to be descending on him.
Burning questions: Who is Adam? What is the big black-and-blue blob? What happened in the apocalypse? Who are Charlotte’s parents? And what is Clausen’s deal?
Episode 2, “Dark Matter”
The blob is revealed to be the “God Particle.” Jonas is working on it as he listens to a recording of Claudia talking about it. He seems to not have the voltage needed to stabilize it, which would allow for time travel.
In 2020, Clausen wants to interview Regina, and seems suspicious of her husband, Aleksander. He wonders why Aleksander took Regina’s last name. In the interview, Charlotte and Clausen hear from Regina about older Jonas, and see everything he left behind in the hotel. Charlotte recognizes pages from her grandfather’s book, makes an excuse to leave, and calls Peter, telling him that she thinks the time travel in the book is real.
Magnus jumps to the conclusion that Franziska is doing sex work, and she angrily explains that she’s selling hormone prescriptions, not sex.
Adult Jonas takes his mother back to ‘86 to prove to her that Mikkel is Michael. Mikkel is getting bullied at school by Katherina, and decides to ditch class. He goes to the caves, homesick for 2019. By the caves, Mikkel sees Noah, who is eating an apple with a switchblade for no good reason.
Old Claudia visits 1987 Claudia and explains time travel to her. She tells the younger Claudia that she must stop Adam, and that she doesn’t have much time left with Regina. But, if everything goes well, she will live.
In 2053, Jonas steals gas from a tank to try to fuel his time travel. He is eventually caught, and is sentenced to die. Elisabeth shoots him in the leg, then lets him hang for a minute or two — but ultimately spares his life by shooting down his noose.
Egon goes to speak to Helge in 1987 about Mads’ disappearance, and something Helge says reminds Egon of Helge’s own kidnapping case. Egon gets curious about the man accused of that crime — Ulrich — and finds out that he is still alive and in a psychiatric ward. Egon visits Ulrich, who remembers him, and repeats the song lyrics he said to Egon 33 years prior upon his arrest. Ulrich also tells Egon that he dies soon.
Mikkel goes home to a worried Ines, and he asks her about God. Ines tells Mikkel that God’s plan for her is to be there for Mikkel. He is moved, and he hugs her.
In 2053, the guard who translates for Elisabeth goes to see Jonas in a prison cell. She asks him who he is, and why Elisabeth let him live. She frees him, and asks him to show her what’s really in the dead zone.
In 1987, adult Hannah finally sees Mikkel in his new life as Michael, living with Ines, and understands. Younger Claudia finds the time machine where old Claudia had buried it for her.
In the 2053 dead zone, Jonas shows the guard the God Particle, and then adds the stolen gas, stabilizing it. Jonas steps into the portal, and it goes back to its unstable form before the girl can follow him.
Burning questions: What year will Jonas end up in? Will Egon figure out who older Ulrich is? Will Magnus figure out how not to be a bad boyfriend? Do apples taste better when you eat them with a switchblade?
More episodes to come.
