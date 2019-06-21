R29 Binge Club: Netflix's Dark Season 2 Recap

In true Dark fashion, the season kicks off with a Nietzsche quote and a very cold open — two characters we’ve never seen before, in a year we’ve never visited before: 1921. It’s June 21, which means that about seven months have passed in all the timelines we saw last season. The two characters are working in the caves with pickaxes. One worker appears to be in his late thirties, and he looks suspiciously like Bartosz, a 2019 teen who we last saw teaming up with Noah. The other one is younger, maybe 20, and questioning the older worker’s belief in someone named Adam.