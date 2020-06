On Thursday, Girlfriend Collective launched “Everyday Girlfriend,” a four-piece line of underwear and socks that’ll have you cleaning out the contents of your drawers in the time it takes to click *Add To Cart.* In the collection, you’ll find two sock styles — quarter-length and crew-cut — in seven colorways, from terra and rosewater to daybreak and stone (swoon). Each pair is made using recycled yarn and two plastic bottles. Also available are seamless thongs and briefs, both of which come in three neutral shades — black, shell, and copper —and, too, are made of recycled yarn and one plastic bottle per pair.