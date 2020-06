Shop This Indie Face Mask Collection & Support Black Artists

You may already be familiar with Society6’s unique range of lifestyle offerings , from home decor to apparel, designed by independent artists from all over the globe. But today, the site launched a collection you’ve yet to shop: non-medical face masks with a give-back kick . The newly launched goods contribute a portion of all proceeds to World Central Kitchen , an organization that provides meals to those in need during the COVID-19 recovery effort. What’s more, behind this vibrant selection of charitable styles is a strong community of Black artists that are directly supported through each purchase of their designs — and we’ve lined up just a select few of our favorites below.