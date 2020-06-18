The Love, Victor Season 1 Finale All But Confirms Season 2

Then, we pivot back to the dance floor. Pilar is (understandably) sick of her family members keeping secrets, but (less understandably) she decides to confront Victor’s friends instead of Victor himself about the letter. First, she approaches Felix, who admits that Victor kissed a coworker on a work trip, but it only happened once and he has the situation under control. Then, she goes right to Benji, who’s trying to convince his very bored boyfriend, Derek (Lukas Gage), to stay at the dance. “You and Victor work together, like, every day, right? Do you work with any girls?” she asks, before telling him she suspects her brother got with someone on a work trip.