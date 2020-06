Police Shootings Play A Major Role In National Gun Violence Statistics

It’s impossible to overlook police violence against Black communities, especially while thousands of people mobilize across all 50 states to draw attention to the very real public health crisis of our increasingly militarized law enforcement. According to the Police Use of Force Project , police departments that have adopted policies that require officers to use all other means before shooting, and for all use of force to be reported, among other reforms, also kill significantly fewer people. Even so, reforms have not proven enough, and as such, the movement around gun violence prevention must make strides to center police violence and Black voices and experiences.