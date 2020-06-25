Naoise Dolan May Be The Next ‘It’ Author. Read An Exciting Times Excerpt Here

As with not having any man, I felt not having any sex was the decorous option — but if you were going to have it, you should have it with someone who retained a degree of objectivity. And I had to have it. Otherwise I’d never stop thinking. We both preferred me on top and I wondered if that said anything about our dynamic. I felt all your copulative leanings were meant to reveal something deep about you, and if they didn’t you had an uncompelling mind.