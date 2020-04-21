Celebrate Earth Day With These Vegan, Eco-Friendly Condom Brands

I love sex almost as much as I love this goddamn great planet I inhabit. But for a long time, I felt as though I had to chose between having safe sex and my commitment to sustainability. I'm talking about condoms.
Sure, they're not technically plastic, but that doesn't mean they're biodegradable. “Almost all condoms are made from latex or a latex derivative — stuff that takes forever to degrade," explains Matthew Nolan, the co-author of the Oh Joy Sex Toy, told New York Magazine.
And there's no way around it: They're single-use products. The CDC even put out a warning a few years ago reminding people they shouldn't reuse condoms. Like tampons, toilet paper, and popsicle wrappers, rubbers are one-trick ponies. And sure, contraceptives such as diaphragms and IUDs are more eco-friendly, but they won't protect you from STIs. "The best thing you can aim for is a cruelty-free, considerate condom manufacturer,” Nolan suggests.
So, these are the brands doing their best to stick to sustainable practices that don't harm animals, laborers, or the Earth. Happy testing!