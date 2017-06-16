6 Things Everyone Should Know About IUDs

Never heard of the IUD until Jessica Simpson announced to Ellen (and the world) that she has one? You’re not alone: Sixty-eight percent of people say they know little or nothing about the IUD, and 27% don’t know where it’s inserted. Although IUDs have become even more popular in the past few months, they can still be somewhat of a mystery — so it’s worth going over the basics and clarifying a few misconceptions.
Once you’re familiar with IUDs, make sure you learn about all your other options (like the Pill, the Depo shot, the ring, the implant — and so many more) and find the method that works best for you.