Planned Parenthood Says Demand For IUDs Has Gone Up 900% Since The Election

In case you still had any doubt that the presidential election has had an effect on reproductive rights, Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, says that the organization has seen a large increase in women seeking Planned Parenthood services since the election. On Monday, Richards appeared on CNN International with Christiane Amanpour to discuss the state of reproductive rights in the U.S. During the interview, Richards told Amanpour that more women than ever seem to be showing concern over losing access to reproductive health services.
.@CecileRichards: “Women in this country are absolutely not going without a fight.” https://t.co/HsXwhkUn25— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 9, 2017
"We’ve had a 900% increase in women trying to get into Planned Parenthood to get an IUD because they are desperately concerned that they might lose their access to health care and they know that Planned Parenthood is the place that can provide it," Richards explained. Richards also told Amanpour that defunding Planned Parenthood could be detrimental to the health and well-being of the millions of people who rely on the organization for health services. “What we’re talking about now in fact and what Paul Ryan, Speaker Ryan, said the other day, is now they will end access to Planned Parenthood preventive care,” she said. Richards, who said she plans to attend the Women's March, also told Amanpour that despite how hopeless things may seem, it's important for those concerned to continue to fight for the rights you believe in. "I think what is important is that women and men who are concerned about the future of women’s rights and women’s health in the U.S., that they make their voices heard in whatever way, whether they march, or whether they call their member of Congress, or call their Senators,” she said. If you'll recall, the results of the election had many onlookers wondering whether or not they needed to get an IUD as early as the following day. So while it's not necessarily a surprise that Planned Parenthood has seen an increase demands for IUDs since the election, it just reiterates what's at stake when it comes to reproductive rights and health care.
