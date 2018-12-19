If Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro taught the world anything, it's that meeting your partner's parents doesn't always go as planned. But as the holiday season is in full swing, it's prime time for couples to bring their lovers home for the first time.
Meeting your significant other's family for the first time can be a nerve-wracking experience. You're anxious, want to make a good first impression, and hope they're happy to see you with their child. Even if your introductions have a few hiccups, hopefully they won't be as awkward as those of the poor folks of Reddit.
If you're dreading meeting your SO's parents, calm down with a good laugh from the unfortunate encounters below. Sure, there might be some uncomfortable small talk at your partner's family holiday dinner, but at least you probably won't find yourself getting pantsed or breaking a bed — we swear it was innocent. Read on for all of the hilarious tales.