Why Women With ADHD Are More At Risk Of Gaslighting & Coercive Control

After Emily’s husband was physically violent towards her, she went to the police. It was only when writing a witness statement that she realised the extent of the abuse. "As I was writing the statement, I went through all of our chat logs. It took me two days to go through everything, I couldn’t believe how many incidents I’d just forgotten about," she says. Emily lists a series of events, including being violent towards their cat, punching himself in the head repeatedly, and driving home dangerously after a drunken argument. "He told me it was my fault if someone got hurt," she says. "When I saw it all written out in this statement, I was shocked. My brain doesn’t have enough space to remember all the bad things he did to me."