The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Have Split

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV.
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have broken up after almost two years. Underwood, 28, and Randolph, 25, met in 2018 on an unconventional season of The Bachelor. Underwood famously jumped the fence of a filming location during his season after Randolph decided to eliminate herself from the show. By the finale, the two forwent the expected engagement and have been dating ever since. However, in separate Instagram statements on Friday, the pair announced they’ve broken up. 
“Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” Underwood’s post began. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”
Randolph, alongside a carousel of photos, wrote her own statement:
“First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”
News of their split comes after Underwood recently recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had been quarantining together in California, but Underwood first stirred breakup rumors when he returned home to his own family in Colorado. The two had been absent on each other’s social media for the past month. 
The two are not the first to break up during quarantine. Sofia Richie and Scott Disick similarly called it quits, and Mary-Kate Olsen finally filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy. Just today, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich also confirmed their separation.
