Can Mystery Thrifting Save Fashion’s Waste Problem?

Goodfair is, at its core, an online thrift shop , but, instead of buying one university track shirt here and one color block anorak there, the expert buyers at Goodfair source items from the waste stream — where discarded clothing resides before being disposed of in a landfill — and group them into “bundles.” Shoppers then choose which set fits their needs most, from the Save The Earth Bundle — which includes a tie-dye T-shirt, two windbreakers, two zip-up hoodies, three printed T-shirts, and two flannels — to the Seasons Bundle — which, as the name suggests, is a seasonal set of wardrobe essentials ranging from a chambray shirt for spring to a heavy coat for winter. No two boxes are the same, and prices start at $35.