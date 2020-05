Here’s How You Can Watch The MTV “Prom-athon” Broadcast & Livestream

If you thought all proms were just cancelled because of COVID-19, you’d only be partially right. Tonight, the MTV Prom-athon is hoping to ease some of the restrictions that social distancing has put on this celebration by bringing a star-studded line-up right to your living room. You can tune on to the even — perhaps wearing your best pointed heels and slicked-back hair — alongside the likes of Chloe x Halle, Bebe Rexha, Janelle Monáe, Julianne Hough, other celeb favorites. But in case that lineup wasn't enough for you, fear not: DJ Khaled has the honor of being the night's "Prom Boss."