Many of Netflix’s most beloved original series have faced surprising cancellations — fans of The Get Down and Anne with an E are still rioting to this day — but Tuca & Bertie is only the second show to be rescued from total annihilation. One Day at a Time (a reboot of Norman Lear’s 1970s sitcom reimagined to follow the lives of a middle class Cuban-American family) was dropped from the lineup after three successful seasons with no real explanation. Yes, it was eventually revived on CBS-owned comedy network Pop TV , its fourth season reuniting us with the lovable and relatable personalities of the Alvarez family, but Netflix’s decision to not renew One Day at a Time is a reflection of the platform’s unfortunate tendency to not invest in series featuring people who aren’t straight or white.