In addition to nonstop masking my way to clearer skin throughout quarantine, I've also been getting into less lovely treatment territories — including (but not limited to) gross-but-rewarding foot care , oddly satisfying skin peels, hair removal creams, pimple patches, and the like. If you, too, delight in the slightly squeamish , then join me as I deep dive into these must-have skin and body care essentials.