I'm no stranger to waxing poetic about high-maintenance beauty products and tools that I've happily had the time to rediscover while stuck at home. But, what I never expected to find was a newfound love for beauty goods that, quite frankly, border on grody.
In addition to nonstop masking my way to clearer skin throughout quarantine, I've also been getting into less lovely treatment territories — including (but not limited to) gross-but-rewarding foot care, oddly satisfying skin peels, hair removal creams, pimple patches, and the like. If you, too, delight in the slightly squeamish, then join me as I deep dive into these must-have skin and body care essentials.
Ahead, eight gross-in-a-good-way buys that deliver beautifying benefits with a side of can't-look-away goodness.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.