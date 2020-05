Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Agree To Plead Guilty To College Scandal Charges

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges related to their role in the college admission scandal known as “Operation Varsity Blues.” Both parties agreed to serve jail time as part of their plea deals. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose , into the University of Southern California by passing them off as elite crew athletes . After months of preparing for trial and denying their involvement, the couple has reportedly carved out a plea agreement to these conspiracy charges.