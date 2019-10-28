Felicity Huffman Seen For First Time Since Leaving Prison

Just like that, the college admissions scandal is over — for Felicity Huffman, anyway. The Desperate Housewives actress who pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to improve her daughter's SAT scores was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA on Friday after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence, and she's already back in public life. The actress was photographed on Monday with husband William H. Macy on their way to a courthouse in Los Angeles, per People.
Next up for Huffman is one year of supervised release, during which she's also required to perform 250 hours of community service.
“I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college.”
Lori Loughlin, one of the other dozens of parents wrapped up in this scheme, is having a decidedly different experience. She and husband Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded not guilty to paying $500,000 to fraudulently admit daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose to the University of Southern California, and recently had a bribery charge added to their list of alleged crimes.
