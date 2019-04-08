Olivia Jade Reportedly “Blames Her Parents For Everything” & Is Ready To Rebuild Her Brand

A new report claims that Olivia Jade Giannulli knew about the college scam perpetrated by her parents, Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who allegedly paid $500,000 USD to the University of Southern California to have their daughters fraudulently admitted as recruits to the college's crew team.
The popular influencer was reportedly “honest” with everyone – including her parents – about her disinterest in college from the start, a source told People. They also said that Olivia Jade would have “never gone along with it if she thought this would happen” and “blames her parents for everything.”
All this has Olivia Jade “angry” with her parents, and the influencer is spending the majority of her time with her friends and boyfriend, model and musician Jackson Guthy. “She just wants to figure out how she can rebuild her brand,” the source told People.
The fallout from the college admissions scandal, which the FBI dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, has been swift for both Olivia Jade and her mother. Both Sephora and TRESemmé severed ties with Olivia Jade mid-March, while Loughlin was fired from Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart as well as Netflix’s Fuller House.
Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, and fellow actor Felicity Huffman were among the dozens of parents named in the scandal who appeared in court this past week. Neither party pleaded guilty but agreed to surrender their passports and not to possess firearms.
