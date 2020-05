How To Celebrate Memorial Day While Social Distancing

More opportunities to connect with nature is one of the best things about summer, so if you have a yard, spend some time outside. You could just chill in the sunshine, or take your time with mother nature a step further by starting a garden with summer fruits and vegetables. Depending on the shelter-in-place orders in your area, you may be able to get outside even if you don't have a yard or terrace. Check to see if your local parks, hiking trails, or campsites are open. If you do choose that route, please always follow social distance protocol — stay at least six feet from others while in public areas — and be sure to wear a mask