An Instagram Caption For Every Memorial Day Mood

Memorial Day is nigh, which means it's almost time for white pants! Also: BBQ life, beach chilling, being perpetually sweaty and, well, lots of opportunities for celebratory Instagram moments. So if while you're celebrating this weekend you need a little help on the Instagram caption front, we've got you covered. Ahead, a caption idea for every kind of Memorial Day mood.
Patriotic Quotes
“I love America more than any other country in the world, and exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.” - James Baldwin
"Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." - John F. Kennedy
"In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it." - Barack Obama
"Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history." - Mary Roach
"Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it." - Mark Twain
Captions For Celebrating With Friends
"I put my hands up/ They're playin' my song/ You know I'm gonna be okay/ Yeah, it's a party in the USA." - Miley Cyrus
"Living young, wild, and free." - Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa
"Tonight, we are young, so let's set the world on fire, we can burn brighter than the sun." - Fun.
Good times and tan lines.
Captions For Hanging At The Beach
Sun's out, buns out.
Cheers to the red, white, and brew.
Namast'ay at the beach.
Chill out with your grill out.
"Life is a beach, I'm just playin' in the sand." - Lil Wayne
Seas the day.
