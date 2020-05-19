And while Matt was feeling it onstage, he got cold feet about the whole process thanks to Chris Harrison's expectations: He told the couples that they should be ready, right that moment, to spend the rest of their lives together. (Keep in mind that these couples have known each other for a few weeks — not that this has ever stopped Chris in Paradise.) With those words ringing in his ears, Chris compared his and Rudi's connection to the connections between the other two couples. He wasn't feeling like making a lifelong commitment just yet.