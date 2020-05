Naturally, Star had a lot to say in response to his palette backlash. In an alleged Snapchat video, which is no longer available but was posted on YouTube, Star addressed negative remarks about his launch. "To me, it's so much more than an eyeshadow palette. There are so many meanings with my art," he says. "I created it for the world and it's allowed to be interpreted any way anyone wants to take it, but I always come from a good place."