James Charles, Tati Westbrook, & Jeffree Star Just Ended Their Feud

Over the weekend, James Charles finally took to YouTube to address his now-viral feud with fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook. Since the drama surrounding their friendship erupted, YouTuber Jeffree Star also landed in the middle of the dispute — a move he says he now regrets in a new 14-minute video titled, "I'm Never Doing This Again."
Star first entered the drama with a series of tweets (some of which have since been deleted) and text messages directed at Charles and his younger brother, Ian. Shared screenshots from Charles even reveal Star calling him "a danger to society."
Advertisement
Now, Star says his involvement in the feud is embarrassing. "Most of you have seen brutal tweets that I sent out last week, and a lot of you have seen the vicious text messages that I’ve sent,” Star says. “Just because I said those things doesn’t equal me hating James Charles. He’s been in my life for a few years now. Are we the best of friends? No. But we had a real connection, and I think I mishandled our friendship.”
Star also apologized to Charles' younger brother, Ian, for tweeting, "Why is your brother a predator? Why did you move back to NYC? Exactly. Shut the fuck up," which was in response to Ian's tweet about a bully, according to Charles. Star admits he misunderstood and mishandled the situation. "His tweet wasn’t about anything that was going on, and I made it personal," Star said. "I was fueled by sadness and anger, and I am so sorry.”
While Star didn’t confirm a reconciliation with Charles, he expressed regret for his part and vowed to keep any additional voice memos or text conversations private. “I am not going to fuel this fire bigger because behind the scenes this isn’t funny. This is our real lives,” he said. “I inserted myself into something publicly that I shouldn’t have.” He also shared that he will be using this time to take a break from social media.
Shortly after Star’s video, Westbrook tweeted that she would not be making any further public comments, writing that while she doesn't regret raising her concerns, she could have found a better way to address them. "I'm setting aside my overwhelming need to be understood and will continue to keep my conversations with everyone in private," she wrote.
Advertisement
Charles also jumped in, agreeing that moving on is in everyone’s best interest. “I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready,” he wrote. “This week was awful for all of us, and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward.”
Thank you @jeffreestar & @glamlifeguru for your sentiments. I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready. This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward ❤️— James Charles (@jamescharles) May 20, 2019
Advertisement