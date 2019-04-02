Story from Beauty

Jeffree Star's Makeup Warehouse Robbery Is More Serious Than You Think

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images.
If you thought your Mercury retrograde was dramatic, then you've never had $2.5 million worth of makeup stolen from your warehouse — which, according to a new YouTube video posted by Jeffree Star, is exactly what happened to the makeup artist last month. Images of Star's new concealer leaked online this past weekend — but it wasn't until today that fans learned how the never-before-seen product made its way to the internet.
As Star explains in the video, titled "My Concealer Line Was Stolen & Leaked ($2.5 Million of Makeup Hijacked)," a massive robbery allegedly took place at one of his facility warehouses on March 15. "This is the biggest theft I've ever experienced in my entire career," he says. The news comes just a year after $4.5 million worth of makeup was stolen from L.A. warehouse that was known for storing Anastasia Beverly Hills-branded makeup.
Advertisement
But this goes deeper than thousands of units of unreleased product being stolen — it affects fans, too. Star explains that if you saw leaks of his upcoming concealer online this past weekend, it's most likely stock taken from the robbery, being sold on the black market. "If I’ve never shown or talked about something, you know it’s wrong," he says to the camera, seemingly suggesting that these aren't just potentially stolen goods, but also unregulated formulas not made by his team. This isn't the first time Star has noticed his cosmetics being sold online without his permission: In 2016, unauthorized vendors were caught selling counterfeit versions of his velour liquid lipstick.
Related Stories
Uh-Oh, There's Another Jeffree Star Feud
Makeup Artist Slams Kylie's Lip Kits
Jeffree Star Goes Off On Kat Von D Once Again
The counterfeit beauty industry reels unsuspecting shoppers in with shockingly low prices, buying stolen goods from an unauthorized seller isn't only illegal — it can also be extremely dangerous. Many formulas on the black market are unsafe for use, and have tested positive for contaminants like human waste and bacteria. The FBI reports that its agents have found aluminum, human carcinogens, dangerous levels of bacteria, and even horse urine in the products they've seized. "Some of these products have caused conditions like acne, psoriasis, rashes, and eye infections," the report states.
Bottom line: Counterfeit products may compromise your health — and frankly, that's really not worth shaving a few bucks off a new concealer. Lucky for Star, loyal fans are taking to Twitter to help him hunt down the culprits behind the crime.
But even with his fans' help, Star still knows that — to quote Kris Jenner — this is a case for the FBI.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series