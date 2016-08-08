There's Another Jeffree Star Controversy — & This Time, It's Dangerous

@JeffreeStar They're selling knock-offs of your liquid lipsticks on an app called Wish I just wanted to let you know pic.twitter.com/nShBwGm9kP— Luna Leigh (@TheLunaLeigh) July 23, 2016
Jeffree Star has had a rough summer. He got into a heated fight over social media with former friend Kat Von D last month, and now, according to Glamour, it looks like vendors are selling counterfeit versions of his popular velour liquid lipstick.
A Twitter user first alerted Star to the news with a screenshot from an app called Wish. The retailer was selling the lippies, which will set you back $18 if you're buying the real deal, for the low price of $3. Star was understandably outraged, and he took to Twitter to alert his followers.
ALSO... BE CAREFUL OF ALL THESE FAKE "JEFFREE STAR" liquid lips on the WISH APP! They're FAKE and contain harmful ingredients!!!!— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 1, 2016
It's so disgusting what people will do for money!! My lawyers are working on shutting this down but BE CAREFUL!!— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 1, 2016
I never imagined people making fakes of my brand ALREADY!!!! It's crazy and these people have to be STOPPED!!!!— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 1, 2016
I don't want anyone getting hurt or putting unsafe ingredients on their mouth! #STOPTHEFAKES— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 1, 2016
THE ONLY websites and places to get my brand in America is: FROM MY WEBSITE of course... or @beautylish & @MorpheBrushes!!!! <3— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 1, 2016
Counterfeit products are becoming a big, and dangerous, problem in the beauty industry. Last year, we did a deep dive into the issue, advising readers how to avoid scams. You've got to do your research before shopping anywhere unfamiliar, and take into account three things: price, packaging, and point of sale. If a product is being sold for significantly less than it usually goes for, that should be an immediate red flag. If the packaging seems off (something is misspelled, or the logo is skewed), that's another. And, as Star points out, purchasing from anywhere other than an authorized retailer puts you at risk for using products that are expired or fake.
Now's the time to apply the adage our mothers drilled into our heads: It's better to be safe than sorry.
