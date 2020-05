Rachel Lindsey & Tyler Cameron Respond To Hannah Brown Using Racial Slur In Video

On Saturday, Hannah went live on Instagram , telling fans that she was trying to learn the words to a new song for a TikTok dance . The track belonged to Da Baby , a popular rap artist famous for his catchy but raunchy lyrics. As the former Bachelorette tried to follow along with the lyrics, she let the n-word slip. Fans caught the slip-up and told Hannah as much in the comments. After initially laughing off the mistake, the reality star issued a brief formal apology on her Instagram story the next day.