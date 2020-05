An Ode to Shondaland’s Most Chaotic Leading Lady

Not so for Davis' Annalise. The character knows that she doesn't look like other professors on campus or other attorneys in the classroom, but years of being victimized by misogynoir have strengthened her resolve to be the smartest person in the room. Annalise carries herself like she's the best because, having worked ten times as hard as her peers just to get a seat at the table, she is the best. Students fall over themselves to take her courses, potential clients want her to be in their corner — Annalise is just that girl.