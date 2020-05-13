Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Will Be Explored In Controversial Netflix Documentary Series

Netflix’s new true crime documentary dives into the disturbing case of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and wealthy financier whose alleged death by suicide in 2019 has sparked countless conspiracy theories. Now, Netflix viewers will hear from the survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse in a series titled Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.
The new documentary series is based on the book Filthy Rich: The Billionaire’s Sex Scandal — The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein co-written by James Patterson. Over four episodes, director Lisa Bryant and Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes helmer Joe Berlinger explore how Epstein, described as a “Gatsby-like figure of mystery,” was able to get away with sexual abusing dozens of underage girls. It examines how the people close to Epstein — including ex-girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell — may have aided him in his crimes, some of which allegedly took place on his private island nicknamed in the press as “Pedophile Island.”
Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 for soliciting an underage girl for prostitution and served 13 months in prison, was arrested in July of 2019 for sex trafficking minors. One month later, he was found dead of an apparent suicide in his jail cell, something his lawyers — and plenty of theorists online — debate.
Following Epstein’s death, survivors of his abuse want justice for everyone involved in his crimes, and, in Filthy Rich, speak out about how none of these people have been “held accountable” for their actions.
“Take him down,” says one survivor. “Take everybody down.”
This is not the first Epstein documentary to be announced. Previously, filmmaker Barry Avrich claimed he had an Epstein project in the works as well, but that he ultimately shelved it due to the story’s “distasteful” material. Lifetime will also release a documentary series this summer expected to be in the vein of their successful R. Kelly docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, this one titled Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.
Check out the trailer for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich below.
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich debuts on Netflix May 27, 2020.
