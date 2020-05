Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Will Be Explored In Controversial Netflix Documentary Series

The new documentary series is based on the book Filthy Rich: The Billionaire’s Sex Scandal — The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein co-written by James Patterson. Over four episodes, director Lisa Bryant and Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes helmer Joe Berlinger explore how Epstein, described as a “Gatsby-like figure of mystery,” was able to get away with sexual abusing dozens of underage girls. It examines how the people close to Epstein — including ex-girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell — may have aided him in his crimes, some of which allegedly took place on his private island nicknamed in the press as “Pedophile Island.”