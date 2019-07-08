What You Need To Know About The Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

Federal prosecutors allege that Epstein ran a sex-trafficking ring for years. According to his indictment, he lured underage girls, some as young as 14, to his New York and Florida residences under the premise that they would receive a cash payment in exchange for giving a massage. But prosecutors say that once it was time for the "massage," he would ask the girls to disrobe before abusing them. The indictment said Epstein "would escalate the nature and scope of physical contact with his victim to include, among other things, sex acts such as groping and direct and indirect contact with the victim's genitals." It adds: "Epstein typically would also masturbate during these sexualized encounters, ask victims to touch him while he masturbated, and touch victims' genitals with his hands or with sex toys."