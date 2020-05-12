View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t be more proud of you Jamie. Fear does not make you weak. Fear is good. Everyone has fear, but not everyone has the courage to stand up and face that fear. You got up there and you gave it all you had. You belong on a stage. Honored to stand up there next to you. #listentoyourheart #bachelornation
If you know me you know that I wear my heart on my sleeve and I am a HUGE hopeless romantic 🥰. I grew up watching romance movies and dreaming about grand gestures and out of this world dates. I’ve come to learn that you don’t need fireworks or a five star restaurant dinner to have those “movie magic moments." However, this date was one of those moments...and a night I’ll never forget ✨I hope you guys can feel the magic too tomorrow night! Tune in to The Bachelor Presents: #ListenToYourHeart, tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC! #BachelorNation