Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle have been spending all their time together since pretty much the very beginning of Listen to Your Heart , and they've advanced their relationship each week. Most recently, they told each other that they were falling in love with one another. After the show, Trevor and Jamie may still be together , based on their social media interactions. But Trevor also recently wrote a song that suggests he may have blown it with Jamie. There are clues on both sides that are compelling as to the fate of their relationship.