How Celebs Are Celebrating Quarantined Mother’s Day, From Mindy Kaling’s Tiny Tot To Gayle King’s Face Mask
Quarantine or no quarantine, it is Mother’s Day and celebrities from Drew Barrymore to the Gaines family are finding new and creative ways to celebrate the women in their lives. Our social media feeds are flooded with love for the ladies who impacted our lives, and in 2020 these posts mean a lot in a world that is continuing to practice social distancing.
Some celebs may be quarantined with their moms, which makes things like breakfast in bed, flowers, and saying I love you much easier to pull off. Others will be sending deliveries and making FaceTime calls. Whether you are able to celebrate with your mom or not, there is one universal tribute — the Instagram shoutout.
These celebrities have mastered the art of making Mother's Day in quarantine special, whether it is Gigi Hadid sharing a childhood photo with her mom and celebrating her own first Mother’s Day as a mother-to-be or Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli standing behind their mom, Lori Loughlin. For those of us quarantining with our moms, now is the time to put all those newly acquired cooking and baking skills to good use!
Click through to see how celebrities are celebrating Mother’s Day and telling their moms just how much they appreciate them.