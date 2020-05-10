What’s going on between Lori Loughlin and her daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli? A pair of Mother’s Day Instagrams from the girls seem to indicate they’re #TeamMom, no matter what you may have heard.
Amid the circus of the college admissions scandal, there have been rumors that the girls are on the outs with their mom. One indicated that Olivia Jade went as far as moving out of Loughlin’s house. Yet, the two girls have made sure to post birthday messages to their mom, even breaking their social media hiatus to do so. Now, for Mother’s Day, Olivia Jade and Bella are once again taking an united front, posting a special tribute to their mom in the form of carefully curated Instagram posts to keep the internet on its toes.
“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there,” Olivia Jade wrote. “Thank you God for mine!!!!”
Loughlin’s youngest daughter posted two throwback photos of her and her mom, calling her “my best friend” and the “most special person to me.” She focused on her mom’s toughness, writing, “I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom.”
happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine🤍🤍🤍🤍!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me . I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. ❤️ I LOVE YOU
Shortly after, Bella posted a sweet message that also featured two photos with her mom, one of which was from the same photoshoot her sister used. She also reiterated similar themes in her note to her mom.
“The strength mothers’ have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday.”
It appears both chose to curate the comments sections on their posts, too. Neither features a single mention of the college admissions scandal. It’s rather surprising since last week, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, faced a major setback in their case.
A federal judge refused to dismiss charges against the couple, who have been accused of bribery, fraud, and money laundering after they allegedly paid $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.
Instead, the comments for Olivia Jade and Bella’s posts are filled with the loveliest messages from the kindest of friends. Happy Mother’s Day, indeed.
