A Photo & A Guidance Counselor May Have Just Changed Everything In Olivia Jade’s College Scam Case

Petrone recalled Giannulli saying if he "had any idea who [his daughter] was and what she had going for her," the L.A. Times reports. He added in the memo, "I told him I was well aware of her YouTube channel and video blogs regarding style, make-up, and fashion." Petrone said that he wrote in Olivia Jade's letter of recommendation that she was "a guru in her field with a bright future." But Petrone alleges that Giannulli wasn't satisfied. Giannulli wanted to make sure Petrone would also tell USC that Olivia Jade was part of a rowing team, which Petrone said he would do.

