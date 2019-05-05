Olivia Jade Fuels Rumors She Moved Out Of Lori Louglin’s House With An Ikea Shopping Trip

Olivia Jade Giannulli is looking for a fresh start after a chaotic last two months, and one obvious place to find that is Ikea. The 19-year-old influencer was spotted shopping at the Swedish home goods store in Burbank, CA on Saturday, wearing a pink baseball cap and oval-shaped sunglasses in an attempt to go incognito.
It’s unclear what items of furniture or decor the pair snapped up during their trip to the store.
The couple’s furniture shopping outing comes just days after reports that Olivia Jade has moved out of her family’s Bel-Air home. According to People, the former University of Southern California coed has been on tense terms with her parents, former Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, since the college admissions scandal erupted in early March; her decision to move out is her attempt to regain some privacy amid the chaos.
“Olivia is doing well,” a source told People. “What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well. Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”
The move out hasn’t necessarily been a surprise to either Loughlin or Giannulli, an insider recently told E! News, since Olivia Jade “hasn’t been staying there full-time for the last few months” anyway.
The source added that Olivia Jade felt it was the “best” decision for her to live apart from her parents, who currently face up to 20 years in prison for allegedly shelling out $500,000 to have their two daughters fraudulently admitted to USC as recruits for the college’s crew team. (Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, currently claim they were unaware of their parents’ involvement in the scheme, but some reports suggest that they may know more than they’re letting on.)
Presently, Olivia Jade is reportedly spending time with other vloggers who “inspire” her, the first source told People, but it’s unclear where she has moved out to — though reports previously claimed that she was living with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy in Malibu, Us Weekly recently reported that the two “aren’t spending as much time together.”
Correction: This article has been updated to refelect that Olivia Jade was not shopping with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, at Ikea.
