You Won’t Tyler Cameron With Another Girlfriend For A Minute For The Saddest Reason

"I am dating nobody right now," Cameron told Erin Lim, host of E!'s The Rundown. "I've had a lot going on in my life lately. My mom passed. We have this whole quarantine going on, so who the heck can date right now?”
The Bachelorette runner-up’s mom died from a brain aneurysm in late February. After suffering the incredible loss, Cameron says his focus is “on my little brothers, taking care of them and getting them where they need to be.”
Advertisement
Previously, Cameron reportedly dated Gigi Hadid, though neither of them ever officially confirmed their relationship. He did attend a family funeral with Hadid, which is pretty serious, though Cameron told Entertainment Tonight that he was at the point where he wanted to keep his relationships private back in 2019.
“I've dated publicly,” Cameron said. “[So now] I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now.”
Cameron also spent the early days of quarantine with ex Hannah Brown and best friend Matt James. Fans wondered if Cameron’s choice in quarantine partners meant he and Brown had rekindled their relationship, but now that he’s back at home with his brothers, Ryan and Austin, Cameron seems committed to single life for the time being.
"Right now I need to make myself happy," he told Lim. "I need to take care of myself, take care of my brothers, and then once I feel like I'm in a [good] place, hopefully, I can find someone that can make help me happy and I can help make them happy."
Advertisement