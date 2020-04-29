Here’s How Tyler Cameron Is Reacting To That Huge Gigi Hadid News

Calls for social distancing put Gigi Hadid on a farm with on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, and, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ, the couple is now expecting their first child together. What does Hadid’s reported ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron of The Bachelorette think of the big news? He seems much more focused on other things.
Hadid and Cameron were reportedly seeing each other in fall of 2019, shortly after Cameron ended his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Neither party officially confirmed they were a couple, but Cameron did go to Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral with her in the Netherlands. It felt like a pretty big step at the time, but by October, Cameron and Hadid were no longer a thing.
Advertisement
"It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that," Cameron told People TV. "It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now. We’re just friends."
During the early days of social distancing due to the spread of the coronavirus, Cameron was spending time with Brown (the woman who dumped him on national television) at his home in Florida. Brown has since returned to her hometown in Alabama, and Cameron is still in Florida, where he’s kicking it with his brothers, Ryan and Austin Cameron.
On Tuesday, the day TMZ broke the story about Hadid’s reported pregnancy, Cameron was hosting a graduation dinner for Austin. What he was most upset about, according to his Instagram story, was that Ryan gave him a slice of ice cream cake upside down. Which is to say that he’s probably not thinking very much about his ex-girlfriend.
Still, fans couldn't help but to wonder...what did Cameron think of the news?
apparently Gigi and Zayn are pregnant ? can we get a wellness check on @TylerJCameron3 please— M (@MarissaDaniela) April 28, 2020
Trying to figure out Gigi, Zayn, and Tyler Cameron’s timeline is the most I’ve used my economics degree in four years— tyler breitfeller (@tbreitfeller) April 28, 2020
This is so exciting! Congrats to Gigi and Zayn!! Also... I for one would love to hear Tyler Cameron‘s thoughts on this... #bachelornation https://t.co/JqJPsgwDaW pic.twitter.com/63pfNgIedY— Bachelor Bitch🌹 (@bachelorbitch_) April 29, 2020
We know that Cameron is aware that Hadid and Malik are back together. On a Zoom call with fans, Cameron was asked about Hadid, to which he responded: “Gigi? She’s uh, she’s a good girl...She’s dating her old man now.”
Sounds like there’s nothing but good vibes between Cameron and Hadid.
Advertisement