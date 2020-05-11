Back to Tom: We work in adjacent industries and have mutual friends, so we had followed each other on Instagram for a while. I can't say, though, that his posts bubbled to the top of my feed often, nor do I know when, exactly, I started peeking more intentionally at his account, informing myself of his goings-on. I just know that he was gearing up to move from the town where he’d been living to New York City, where I happen to live, and, in between, he would be traveling around Europe for a week. Then, Covid-19 hit while he was abroad, and we started talking daily. The details are hazy; maybe it's because it was all so organic that I can't quite remember the day things leveled-up, or who was messaging who more often, or anything else I'd normally document and file away in my brain somewhere because I felt the need to be strategic. Instead, it just flowed, in a way I haven't experienced since perhaps the relationship in my late 20s that almost ended in marriage.

